No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Visits LSU Football for Spring Camp Check in
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys made his way to Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning to take in the LSU Tigers' Day 6 Spring Camp practice.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, was alongside Brian Kelly and Co. for the two hour practice for an important unofficial visit in his recruitment.
The coveted receiver his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has pieced together an impressive offer list with over 30 schools extending scholarships, but decided to trim his list in January.
Keys revealed a final 12 schools with Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers making the cut alongside Alabama, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida and Miami.
It's a strong final 12 programs with LSU's work certainly cut out for them down the stretch, but Keys is enjoying the process to this point.
Tuesday's visit provides another opportunity for the LSU Tigers to move the needle in his recruitment with the Tennessee Volunteers quickly becoming a program to keep tabs on in his process.
With over 30 schools in his ear, it's about taking the time to listen to each pitch; not feel any pressure to make a decision too quickly on a whim.
“I don’t get much pressure to commit; I know what I want to do,” Keys told High School On SI. “I know what I want. When they pressure, they don’t try to make me commit but they try to convince me by saying little things that you catch.
"They are mostly promoting their school, and trying to get me there. They talk about how they want me, how I would fit, what they could offer in the development part and how they can help get me better. They go over their resume, they have the proof on sending guys to the league (NFL).”
Along with an unofficial visit to campus on Tuesday, Keys has scheduled an official visit to Baton Rouge this summer.
LSU will make sure to get Keys to campus twice this offseason after the coveted wide receiver locked in an official visit to campus, according to On3 Sports. The nation's No. 1 rated wide receiver will be in Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay from June 20-22.
The weekend of June 20th is shaping up to be an important one for the LSU Tigers with Keys set to be alongside Blaine Bradford, the No. 1 safety in America; Lamar Brown, the No. 1 interrior offensive lineman in America; and Jabari Mack, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana.
Keys will also officially visit the Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies.
