Pair of LSU Football Transfer Departures Searching for New Schools

Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff saw 19 members of the 2024 roster elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it officially opened for business in December.
Now, after double-digit departures, the ex-Tigers have begun finding new homes for the 2025 season with Power Four programs gauging interest.
LSU has seen 17 of the 19 departures find new homes to this point with a pair of players still on the hunt for their next move.
Which Tigers are still searching for new programs? Where have the departures landed so far?
A look into the latest LSU Football Roster Tracker.
Pair of Tigers Looking for Homes:
No. 1: WR Landon Ibieta
LSU wide receiver Landon Ibieta will entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in December after three seasons in Baton Rouge, he announced via social media.
The Mandevilla (La.) native has battled injuries during his time with the Tigers after playing in only three games in as many years.
A three-star prospect out of high school, Ibieta ranked as a Top 100 wideout in America and Top 25 prospect in Louisiana.
The 5-foot-11 speedster had remained committed to the Miami Hurricanes for much of his prep career, but ultimately flipped to the hometown Tigers prior to Signing Day in the 2022 cycle.
Now, he remains in search for a new home where he can continue his playing career after three seasons with the Bayou Bengals.
No. 2: DeMyrion Johnson
Johnson, who was listed as the No. 6 overall prospect in Louisiana in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, will depart Baton Rouge after just one season with the program.
The Bayou State native played in zero games this season after signing with the program in December of 2023. He was an early-enrollee and took part in spring camp with LSU earlier this year.
Now, after 11 months in Baton Rouge, Johnson will depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home.
The LSU Football Roster Tracker:
LSU Portal Entries [19]:
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback (Syracuse)
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver (Miami)
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE (Ole Miss)
- Jordan Allen: Safety (Houston)
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver (Louisiana-Lafayette)
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back (TCU)
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker (Auburn)
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback (UCF)
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback (Georgia State)
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker (Eastern Michigan)
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- JK Johnson: Cornerback (Oklahoma State)
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End (TCU)
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle (Wisconsin)
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back (Ole Miss)
- AJ Swann: Quarterback (App State)
- Kimo Makane'ole: Defensive Lineman (West Virginia)
- Jalen Lee: Defensive Lineman (UNLV Rebels)
LSU 2025 NFL Draft Entries:
- Will Campbell: Offensive Lineman
- Emery Jones: Offensive Lineman
- Mason Taylor: Tight End
- Bradyn Swinson: Defensive End
- Sai'vion Jones: Defensive End
- Garrett Dellinger: Offensive Lineman
- Miles Frazier: Offensive Lineman
- Josh Williams: Running Back
- Kyren Lacy: Wide Receiver
- Gio Paez: Defensive Lineman
- Paris Shand: Defensive Lineman
- Zy Alexander: Cornerback
- Major Burns: Safety
Key Returning Pieces:
- Garrett Nussmeier: Quarterback
- Harold Perkins: Linebacker
- Aaron Anderson: Wide Receiver
- Whit Weeks: Linebacker
- Damian Ramos: Placekicker
- Caden Durham: Running Back
LSU has officially signed eight of the Top-100 players in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Tigers currently holding the No. 1 overall class.
The program has upped the ante on the NIL side of things in order to piece together a competitive roster heading into year four of the "Kelly Era" in Louisiana.
"It has put us in a position where we can be aggressive on anybody that comes into the portal. And that simply wasn’t the case before,” Kelly said of the new NIL approach in December.
“I’m not saying this particular match did that, but I think it really sent a message to everybody that this is where we are today. And if we want to be where we all want to be in terms of putting our roster together, we all have to step up. It started with me, and I think our fanbase responded equally.”
The Portal Additions:
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
The Top-100 Transfer Signees:
- Florida State EDGE Patrick Payton: No. 3
- Oklahoma WR Nic Anderson: No. 14
- Kentucky WR Barion Brown: No. 22
- Virginia Tech CB Mansoor Delane: No. 47
- Florida EDGE Jack Pyburn: No. 54
- Virginia Tech IOL Braelin Moore: No. 61
- Northwestern OL Josh Thompson: No. 74
- Florida CB Ja'Keem Jackson: No. 91
*Note: LSU safety signee Tamarcus Cooley is yet to be ranked by 247Sports. On3 Sports has the recent LSU commitment as the No. 2 safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal.*
