Prediction: Alabama Football Expected to Flip Current LSU Tigers Commitment
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows announced a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July after a visit to Baton Rouge.
Since then, he's remained a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail with the top programs in America continuing to push for the wideout's services.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder is rated as the No. 1 prospect in Nevada and a Top 10 wide receiver in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
Once Meadows went public with a decision over the summer, he chose the Tigers over the likes of Michigan, Alabama and Notre Dame, among several others.
Now, he's continued keeping his options open.
Meadows has three programs pushing for a flip away from his LSU commitment.
What's the latest buzz surrounding Meadows' recruitment? Could he back off of his LSU pledge before the Early Signing Period next week?
The Michigan Wolverines Buzz:
The top-ranked wide receiver took a trip to Ann Arbor on Nov. 2 to check in with the Michigan Wolverines for their matchup against No. 1 Oregon.
Michigan has been a program pushing for Meadows over the last few months with the program getting the coveted recruit on campus earlier this month.
Last Thursday, Michigan flipped former LSU commitment Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in America.
Now, they're looking to snag LSU's highest-rated wide receiver commit in Meadows.
On3 Sports Recruiting Analyst Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for the Michigan Wolverines to win out for Meadows and land his commitment, but the program isn't the only one with a crystal ball prediction now in.
There are ties here in favor of the Wolverines with Meadows' family being born and raised in Michigan a well.
“Home state for me and my wife,” Meadows' father told On3 Sports in July. “We’ve always been Michigan fans growing up. You’re going to be a Michigan fan or Michigan State fan growing up. We were Michigan fans. Have a lot of close ties with folks there. A lot of my family is there. Derek has a lot of family and friends. Great educationally and doesn’t hurt to be National Champions. A lot of support academically."
It's a recruitment to keep tabs on moving forward. Meadows has not visited Baton Rouge this fall, and with a visit to Ann Arbor now in the rearview mirror, he's also locked in another trip.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Enter the Mix:
During the home stretch of Meadows' recruitment, it quickly became an LSU vs. Notre Dame battle with Michigan also being a name heavily involved prior to his commitment to the Tigers.
He was back in South Bend two weekends ago for a visit with Marcus Freeman and Co. putting all hands on deck for the top wide receiver on their 2025 Big Board.
"He has a visit to Notre Dame this weekend. They think it's more than likely that he ends up somewhere other than LSU. Texas A&M is also trying to get into the mix, maybe he visits there this weekend," On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong said.
"He's always been comfortable at Notre Dame. He knows where he stands on the board; one of the top players on their board regardless of position."
Here Come the Alabama Crimson Tide:
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide lost a commitment from five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham earlier this month after flipping to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
With the loss of Cunningham, the Crimson Tide have ramped up their push for several wideouts across America, including LSU commit Derek Meadows.
Meadows has been intrigued with the Alabama program and what DeBoer's club can offer with the Crimson Tide beginning to make headway in his recruitment.
Now, on Wednesday, 247Sports Recruiting Analysts Tom Loy and Blair Angulo have logged expert predictions for Meadows to land in Alabama's 2025 Recruiting Class.
Meadows remains verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers as it stands, but all signs point towards the coveted wideout flipping his pledge to the either the Michigan Wolverines or Alabama Crimson tide before the Early Signing Period.
