Prediction: LSU Football to Land Commitment from No. 2 Cornerback in Louisiana
Ruston (La.) cornerback Aidan Anding is inching towards revealing a college decision after locking in his commitment date for August 24th, he revealed via social media last weekend.
Anding, the No. 2 rated cornerback in The Boot, has been a prospect on LSU's radar over the last few months with recruiting guru Frank Wilson extending an offer in June.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder was expected to reveal a college decision at the end of June, but after receiving an offer from LSU, he elected to push back his commitment date.
Now, Anding will choose between LSU, Texas and Arkansas on August 24th with the Bayou Bengals trending for his services.
Anding, one of the top athletes in the Louisiana, has received All-State honors in football, basketball and track. A true phenom, LSU is ramping up the push after significant buzz to another SEC program.
The Texas Longhorns had all the momentum this summer with Steve Sarkisian and Co. fully in front to land Anding's services, but now the hometown program has ramped up its push.
“Really, it’s the in-state school, but me, I wasn’t much of a football player (growing up),” Anding told On3. “I was a basketball player, but I didn’t really watch basketball that much. I had nothing in my mind about football. But, after hearing (about LSU) and seeing stuff about it, it’s a good program, for one, and it’s the in-state school with a lot of fans and love shown to that program.”
Now, LSU Tigers On SI has logged a prediction in favor of Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals winning out for his services.
LSU has the momentum with a decision 48 hours out and should receive good news on Saturday.
We've already seen On3 Sports recruiting experts Billy Embody and Steve Wiltfong place predictions in favor of LSU as they look to lockdown the Louisiana star. All signs point to the Tigers sealing the deal here once he goes public with a decision.
Kelly and Co. will have retooled the secondary over the last few weeks after landing a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America (DJ Pickett).
With Pickett on board, the Tigers continued trending in the right direction in the defensive backfield after securing a pledge from Lone Star State native Kade Phillips last weekend.
Now, LSU will look to add their third cornerback commitment on Saturday with Anding looking to make his college choice.
The Recent Commitment: Kade Phillips
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower safety Kade Phillips has flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly and the Tigers, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
Phillips, a four-star safety in the 2025 cycle, announced his pledge to Sarkisian's program in July despite a huge push from the Bayou Bengals down the stretch of his recruitment.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder chose the Longhorns over a slew of top programs in America, including LSU, Michigan and Oregon, among others.
Now, Kelly and Co. have done it again on the recruiting trail after successfully flipping the prized defensive back to LSU after turning up the heat this month.
The move quickly becomes one of the top commitment flips in the 2025 cycle with LSU winning out for his services.
Once Phillips went public with a decision in early July, LSU continued their pursuit of the Top 10 safety in the country with the program putting their foot on the gas as of late.
LSU began trending for the star corner earlier this week with buzz becoming real towards the end of the week.
Phillips remained in constant contact with LSU as the program looked to add more talent to the defensive backfield in the 2025 cycle.
The Tigers hold a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America, DJ Pickett, but secondary coach Corey Raymond had his sights set on adding more talent to the class.
