Prediction: Ole Miss Football Expected to Flip Current LSU Tigers Commitment
Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist offensive lineman Devin Harper revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on Jan. 30 after an aggressive push.
Now, despite being committed to LSU for nearly 300 days, the No. 1 lineman in Louisiana remains a recruit evaluating his options with the Early Signing Period inching closer.
The top-ranked offensive lineman in the Bayou State has stayed in close touch with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with just three weeks until he's set to put pen to paper.
After a multi-day stay in Oxford last weekend for the program's victory over Georgia, reports began swirling that Harper was trending towards flipping his pledge.
On Wednesday evening, On3 Sports rercruiting expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for Harper to make the switch from LSU to Ole Miss.
After speaking with a source familiar with the top-ranked offensive lineman's recruitment, all signs point towards Harper ultimately landing in the Rebels' 2025 Recruiting Class.
Ole Miss is scorching hot on the recruiting trail with the program pursuing several SEC commitments as of late.
Now, Harper has become their top flip candidate with the top-ranked offensive lineman predicted to land in their class.
It's an alarming loss for LSU with the program proving over the last few years that it has built a wall around the state of Louisiana on the recruiting front.
The success in the state paired with offensive line coach Brad Davis's ability to lock down the top-ranked recruits in the trenches and it makes for an interesting combination.
Harper isn't the only prospect trending elsewhere with the Early Signing Period getting closer:
Derek Meadows: Four-Star WR Commit
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star wide receiver Derek Meadows revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after a visit to Baton Rouge.
Since then, he's remained a coveted prospect on the recruiting trail with the top programs in America continuing to push for the wideout's services.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder is rated as the No. 1 prospect in Nevada and a Top 10 wide receiver in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.
Once Meadows went public with a decision over the summer, he chose the Tigers over the likes of Michigan, Alabama and Notre Dame, among several others.
Now, he's continued keeping his options open.
The Michigan Wolverines Buzz:
The top-ranked wide receiver took a trip to Ann Arbor on Nov. 2 to check in with the Michigan Wolverines for their matchup against No. 1 Oregon.
Michigan has been a program pushing for Meadows over the last few months with the program getting the coveted recruit on campus earlier this month.
There are ties here in favor of the Wolverines with Meadows' family being born and raised in Michigan.
“Home state for me and my wife,” Meadows' father told On3 Sports in July. “We’ve always been Michigan fans growing up. You’re going to be a Michigan fan or Michigan State fan growing up. We were Michigan fans. Have a lot of close ties with folks there. A lot of my family is there. Derek has a lot of family and friends. Great educationally and doesn’t hurt to be National Champions. A lot of support academically."
It's a recruitment to keep tabs on moving forward. Meadows has not visited Baton Rouge this fall, and with a visit to Ann Arbor now in the rearview mirror, he's also locked in another trip.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Enter the Mix:
During the home stretch of Meadows' recruitment, it quickly became an LSU vs. Notre Dame battle with Michigan also being a name heavily involved prior to his commitment to the Tigers.
He'll be back in South Bend this weekend for a visit with Marcus Freeman and Co. putting all hands on deck for the top wide receiver on their 2025 Big Board.
"He has a visit to Notre Dame this weekend. They think it's more than likely that he ends up somewhere other than LSU. Texas A&M is also trying to get into the mix, maybe he visits there this weekend," On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong said.
"He's always been comfortable at Notre Dame. He knows where he stands on the board; one of the top players on their board regardless of position."
Now, despite Meadows remaining verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, both the Fighting Irish and Wolverines have turned up the heat for a potential flip down the stretch with the Early Signing Period just three weeks away.
More LSU News:
The Updated AP Top 25 Poll: Where LSU Football Stands After Week 11
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.