LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have hit the recruiting trail with force this offseason with the program securing multiple blue-chip targets across the summer months.
On Friday, the Bayou Bengals added to the 2026 Recruiting Class with Lafayette (La.) Acadiana defensive lineman Darryus McKinley joining the current class.
The Louisiana native joins an elite-level haul in the trenches with the Tigers adding McKinley alongside five-star athlete Lamar Brown, four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson and five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson.
LSU currently holds the No. 8 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with 17 commitments to this point following McKinley joining.
Along with the LSU Tigers cruising in recruiting, multiple programs have seen success across the summer months.
Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish have blossomed on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program holding the No. 3 class in the nation with 26 commitments.
In the Big Ten, it's the Michigan Wolverines that are surging with 22 total pledges comprising the No. 11 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU is dominating the recruiting scene this offseason. Which notable newcomers make up the current class?
Meet the Five-Stars: 2026 Class Edition
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
It's a monumental addition to the class with the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder remaining one of the most sought-after recruits in America.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit as the summer months roll on.
Lamar Brown: No. 1 Athlete in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown will remain in the Bayou State for his college career after verbally committing to the LSU Tigers in July.
Brown, the No. 1 athlete in America, chose the LSU Tigers over the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes down the stretch in his process.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder comes in as the top-ranked overall recruit in Louisiana with Brian Kelly and Co. once again coming out on top to secure the state's top prospect.
"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said on Thursday.
"Frank Wilson. He's been on me since the first day. The whole staff, I have a relationship with the whole staff, everybody on the staff that helped for this moment."
Trenton Henderson: No. 1 EDGE in Florida
Henderson, the No. 4 rated EDGE in America, pledged to the Tigers over the Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns after a rigorous recruiting battle.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder became one of the hottest names on the market this offseason after seeing his recruiting ranking skyrocket alongside a double-digit offer list.
Henderson logged 50 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hurries, 10 sacks, 6 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games during his junior campaign last fall.
Now, he joins the LSU Tigers as a fellow five-star prospect, according to 247Sports.
