Recruits React: LSU Tigers Trending on Recruiting Trail After Ole Miss Victory
Brian Kelly and the No. 8 ranked LSU Tigers are cruising on the recruiting trail after a pivotal weekend of hosting the top prospects in America.
From the No. 1 running back in the 2025 class to a pair of five-stars in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the stars showed out on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Now, after a weekend of unofficial visits, the dust is beginning to settle with LSU's top targets reacting to a prime time victory in Baton Rouge.
What are the prospects saying? What's the latest buzz on the recruiting trail?
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
LSU running back commit Harlem Berry immediately took to social media to voice his thoughts on the Tigers' thrilling victory over Ole Miss on Saturday night.
Damien Shanklin: No. 1 Player in Indiana
LSU EDGE commit Damien Shanklin made his way to Baton Rouge for his first ever LSU game. The atmosphere and result didn't disappoint.
Keylan Moses: Top-Ranked Linebacker in Louisiana
LSU commit Keylan Moses has been born and raised in Baton Rouge where Saturday night provided another opportunity for him to both take in the atmosphere as well as help the program recruit.
Moses took to social media to voice his thoughts on the weekend:
Trae Taylor: Prized 2027 Quarterback
Sophomore quarterback Trae Taylor currently holds an offer from LSU, and after making his way in on Saturday, the youngster was blown away by the Tigers.
Daylen Sharper: No. 2 Player in Arizona, Coveted 2026 Wide Reciever
LSU hosted the No. 2 overall player in Arizona for an unofficial visit to LSU on Saturday night with Daylen Sharper making his way to town.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier struggled early, but after an impressive drive to close out regulation, the Tigers forced overtime where the program took over.
"I probably had one of the worst games in my career tonight," said Nussmeier, who attempted 16 passes of 20 or more yards. "The best part about that is how I get to learn from it, and we got the win. I'm excited to get in the film room and fix those things and correct the mistakes. Hopefully, this will be a huge growth moment for me."
LSU head coach Brian Kelly praised his quarterback's gutsy performance. He wasn't perfect, but made the timely plays down the stretch to propel the Bayou Bengals to a critical SEC victory.
"He grew more today than any time that he's been here," Kelly said. "That was a growth game for him, and you may see it differently, but as a coach, the growth that he was able to exhibit through that game and at the end, is going to serve him well."
It was a night where LSU students, fans and prospects stormed the field in Tiger Stadium for an unforgettable night in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 13 LSU Stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in 29-26 SEC Thriller
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.