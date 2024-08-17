The Buzz: Can LSU Football Flip a Current SEC Cornerback Commit?
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower safety Kade Phillips revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in July, but it hasn't stopped LSU from their pursuit of the coveted defensive back.
Phillips, a four-star safety in the 2025 cycle, announced his pledge to Sarkisian's program despite a huge push from the Bayou Bengals down the stretch of his recruitment.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder chose the Longhorns over a slew of top programs in America, including LSU, Michigan and Oregon, among others.
Once he went public with a decision, LSU continued their pursuit of the Top 10 safety in the country with the program putting their foot on the gas as of late.
Now, Phillips is on "Flip Watch" with the Tigers trending.
After speaking with a source familiar with Phillips' recruitment, the buzz is real and the Bayou Bengals are beginning to make noise in his recruitment. He's been in constant contact with LSU as the program looks to add more talent to the defensive backfield in the 2025 cycle.
The Tigers hold a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America, DJ Pickett, but secondary coach Corey Raymond has his sights set on adding more talent to the class.
Raymond made his return to Baton Rouge in January where he hit the recruiting trail with force upon making his way back to the Bayou State.
He added Pickett, a prized five-star, to the class, but is now putting his foot on the gas for Phillips and Ruston (La.) star Aidan Anding.
For Phillips, the Lone Star State prospect has cruised up the recruiting rankings over the last few months.
He's a strong, physical defensive back with college programs salivating at the ceiling he attains.
A consensus four-star recruit, Phillips has the "Who's Who" of college football in pursuit of the Texas Longhorns commit.
Now, it's LSU making moves in his recruitment with the program looking to flip the current SEC commitment before it's all said and done.
In what could be done sooner rather than later, Brian Kelly and the LSU recruiting staff are looking to add the prized cornerback to the No. 3 Recruiting Class in America.
Can the Tigers seal the deal and reel in Phillips to the 2025 class? Time will tell, but the program is beginning to trend for the Texas native.
