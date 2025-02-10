The Buzz: LSU Football Named Finalist for Pair of Coveted Wide Receiver Targets
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain on the hunt for the top prospects in America with the program looking to bolster the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Kelly and Co. currently hold five commitments in the class with a critical spring ahead on the recruiting trail.
For wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, he's begun taking strides in the right direction with multiple wideouts on the program's radar.
Now, LSU has been labeled finalists for two of the Tigers' top targets with official visits in the works as well.
The Buzz: LSU Named Finalists for Key Targets
Tristen Keys: No. 1 Wideout in America
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is working through a critical offseason as he begins navigating a busy recruitment process.
Keys, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has an offer list with over 30 schools extending scholarships to the star pass catcher, but last month, he elected to trim his list.
Keys revealed a final 12 schools with Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers making the cut alongside Alabama, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida and Miami.
It's a strong final 12 programs with LSU's work certainly cut out for them down the stretch, but Keys is enjoying the process to this point. The main goal right now is perfecting his craft.
“Everything I am good at, I want to be great at,” Keys told High School On SI. “I want to be faster, more explosive, better on my cuts, more in sync on my routes, loosen my hips more, and attack the ball more.
"I want to get better overall. I want to be a better route runner; I have gotten better at that, but I can get even better.”
The process has treated Keys well. He's visited a myriad of schools as he sits back and enjoys life as a five-star prospect.
With over 30 schools in his ear, it's about taking the time to listen to each pitch; not feel any pressure to make a decision too quickly on a whim.
“I don’t get much pressure to commit; I know what I want to do,” Keys said. “I know what I want. When they pressure, they don’t try to make me commit but they try to convince me by saying little things that you catch.
"They are mostly promoting their school, and trying to get me there. They talk about how they want me, how I would fit, what they could offer in the development part and how they can help get me better. They go over their resume, they have the proof on sending guys to the league (NFL).”
Keys also revealed to High School On SI the schools that have been turning up the heat once the NCAA Dead Period was lifted last month.
Programs could begin visiting in-person with multiple schools making sure to get face-to-face interactions with the coveted wideout.
“Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan, and in-state schools like Mississippi, Mississippi State, and USM (Southern Miss) – there are a bunch of schools,” Keys mentioned. “Nebraska is another one. They are coming down sometime in January. Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Mizzou, Oklahoma, and USC.”
Now, Keys has locked in six official visits across the next few months with the LSU Tigers expected to get one.
The No. 1 wide receiver in America will officially visit LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama Miami and Texas A&M.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 Wideout in Louisiana
Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Jabari Mack is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge during the final weekend of January for the program's Junior Day event where he was alongside several blue-chip prospects.
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown LSU program in early 2024 with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton continuing to turn up the heat for the 2026 star.
He's visited Death Valley on multiple occasions including game day visits and a check-in last July for LSU's annual Bayou Splash recruiting event.
For the top-ranked wideout in The Boot, he's seen premier programs ramp up the push, but LSU is certainly making a move in his recruitment.
The most recent visit to Baton Rouge was one that answered several questions for Mack and his camp.
It was a trip that was beneficial for the star wideout with the opportunity to sit down and talk shop with Brian Kelly alongside his family, meet up with other Louisiana talents and more.
All in all, it was an impactful visit to LSU for Mack.
The 6-foot, 192-pounder has received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others as his rise continues.
But he's also officially released his Top-10 schools after trimming his list:
- Florida State Seminoles
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon Ducks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Mack has hauled in offers from the top programs in America and his offer list proves just that.
The Louisiana native will work through a big-time offseason leading up to his senior campaign with the Destrehan (La.) Wildcats in 2025 as he focuses on his finalists.
Last week, Mack revealed four official visits he's set to take this summer:
- Ohio State: May 31
- Texas A&M: June 5
- Texas: June 14
- LSU: June 21
LSU will continue turning up the heat for a pair of critical wide receiver targets in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Kelly and Co. prioritizing the star wideouts.
