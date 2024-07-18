The Buzz: LSU Football Turning Up The Heat For Five-Star Wide Receiver
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are in hot pursuit of the No. 6 wide receiver in America with five-star Derek Meadows 48 hours out from making a decision.
The Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman star will choose between LSU, Alabama Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan on Saturday, July 20th at 2:00PM CT.
Meadows, a 6-foot-6, 205-pounder who's flown up the recruiting rankings, is a player the Tigers have circled as a major priority in the 2025 cycle down the stretch.
With impressive physical traits and ball skills that have proven to be jaw dropping, Meadows is a coveted player on "The Trail" as a top 10 wideout in America.
Meadows officially visited Baton Rouge this summer after taking a midweek visit to check out Brian Kelly's program.
From there, he took his fair share of visits, but LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has certainly done his due diligence in this one.
Originally set to decide on July 13th, Meadows delayed his decision with several factors in the mix.
A source on the Notre Dame side confirmed that the Fighting Irish spoke with Meadows at length last week and presented an impressive NIL package, which likely prompted him to delay his decision.
Despite pushing his commitment date back to Saturday, July 20th, LSU has remained in pole position to lock in his services.
It was rumored that LSU, Notre Dame and Alabama were the trio of schools making the most noise with Michigan swinging for the fences in the 11th hour.
Meadows was born in Michigan and has ties to the state with the Wolverines looking to utilize their connections.
Now, 48 hours out from a decision, all signs point to an LSU vs. Notre Dame battle down the stretch after Alabama landed a commitment from five-star wide receiever Caleb Cunningham.
Cunningham, a top-five wide receiver in the 2025 class, gives the Crimson Tide an elite-level wideout for the future which has Kalen DeBoer's group taking their foot on the gas for Meadows in crunch time.
LSU has arrived in the NIL space after securing a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America on Wednesday after DJ Pickett revealed his pledge.
Now, it's full steam ahead to Saturday where LSU will hope to gain a commitment from another five-star in Meadows.
LSU Country will have the latest on Meadows' process with 48 hours until he goes public with a decision.
