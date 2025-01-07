The Latest on the No. 2 Safety in the Portal, LSU Football Target Tamarcus Cooley
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up the 2024 season on New Year's Eve with a Texas Bowl victory over Dave Aranda's Baylor Bears.
Kelly ends his third season in Baton Rouge with a 9-4 record with a pivotal offseason approaching for the staff.
It's "win-now" mode for the LSU program with the 2025 season quickly becoming one of importance down South.
It's clear the approach heading into the offseason with the Kelly's group hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal with force.
LSU is up to 14 additions via the free agent market, but there remains positions of need, specifically in the safety room.
The Tigers return Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert, Dashawn Spears and Joel Rogers, but there is a need for competition heading into spring camp.
Now, LSU has shifted focus to a coveted ACC transfer with multiple SEC schools pushing for his signature during "portal season" this month.
The Defensive Back Target: Tamarcus Cooley
Kelly and Co. remain in contact with North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley with the coveted defensive back lining up visits to multiple Southeastern Conference programs.
The highest-rated defensive player on the North Carolina State squad in 2024, Cooley departed the Wolfpack program after logging 30 tackles, nine passes broken, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.
"He played really well in a lot of ways," North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren said of the redshirt-freshman safety. "In the box, setting edges, fitting in the run. Then in coverage he had number of pass breakups. He had the big interception at the end of the game. He did a good job fitting a lot of formations and surface areas. There's a lot going on there communication-wise on motions. For a young guy to have to manage all that, it was impressive."
He's an immediate impact caliber player that will have a slew of schools in his ear. A 6-foot, 200-pounder, Cooley has ideal size for a defensive back where he primarily played safety.
He began his playing career at Maryland in 2023 before transferring to North Carolina State for the 2024 season, which quickly became his breakout year after redshirting in 2023.
Now, he'll look for his third school with multiple premier programs reaching out.
Cooley checked in with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday and Monday to begin his Transfer Portal process, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported the initial visit.
From there, he'll continue a busy visit schedule that will include Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers.
Cooley will check in with the Tigers in Baton Rouge on Thursday for a day trip with the program that currrently holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.
After a visit with LSU on Thursday, Cooley will head to Missouri on Friday and Kentucky on Saturday to round out his schedule. Zenitz of 247Sports reported the visit schedule.
LSU will look to remain in the mix for the coveted defensive back. He's a player that is a "must-get" for the program with a lack of depth in the safety room.
Cooley is as versatile as they come in the defensive backfield. He's thrived in the nickel role and can become an immediate impact piece for the Tigers in 2025.
Now, with a visit to Ole Miss wrapped up and check ins with LSU, Missouri and Kentucky on deck, Kelly's program will look to remain in the mix during crunch time.
Cooley isn't the only defensive back that will be in town this week.
The Current Visitor: Auburn's Keionte Scott
A source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Auburn defensive back transfer Keionte Scott arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday evening for a two-day stay in town.
The coveted transfer entered the portal after three seasons with the Tigers where he totaled 113 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception.
Scott is listed as a cornerback, but is a versatile piece in the secondary where he can also play the nickel and safety slots.
He's checked in with both USC and Houston for visits, a source confirmed, with LSU getting the most recent chance to host him.
Scott and Cooley are the two defensive backs that are in town this week. LSU will also host Texas A&M tight end transfer Donovan Green, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.