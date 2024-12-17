The LSU Football Portal Buzz: Tigers Trending for Coveted Offensive Lineman
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason in search of adding key pieces to the offensive line.
Kelly and Co. will see four starters from the 2024 season enter the 2025 NFL Draft, including the tackle duo of Will Campbell and Emery Jones.
With Campbell, Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier off to the next chapter of their playing careers, it leaves the LSU offensive line in a brutal spot.
Both Campbell and Jones elected to forgo their final seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft after their junior campaigns.
Now, with four critical pieces to the Tigers' success in the trenches set to depart, it places an emphasis on adding talent via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The buzz circulating over the weekend surrounded Virginia Tech center Braelin Moore placing his name in the portal and testing the free agent market.
Once his name officially entered the portal, the LSU Tigers became the immediate team to beat.
LSU has one returning starter on the offensive line set to return in 2025: DJ Chester.
Chester served as the starting center for LSU, but was certainly out of position with his natural slot being at guard.
Now, with LSU pursuing Moore, it would give the Bayou Bengals an opportunity to slide Chester to the center slot where he can return to his natural position of offensive guard.
This is a big one for the Tigers. Moore is the No. 4 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
Moore will take official visits to LSU and Michigan State in the coming days, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported on Friday morning.
With a visit to Baton Rouge wrapped up, the predictions came flowing in with the Tigers becoming the team to beat for Moore's services, according to multiple outlets.
On3Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Pete Nakos and Shea Dixon all logged predictions in favor of LSU winning out for Moore.
LSU will be battling alongside multiple heavy-hitters in Moore's recruitment down the stretch, but currently remain the team to beat with his name officially in the portal.
On Monday, LSU landed a commitment from one of Moore's teammates after coveted cornerback Mansoor Delane.
The Latest Commitment: Mansoor Delane
Delane, the No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal, shuts down his recruitment after a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend.
It's a monster get for Kelly and Co. with Delane's ability to play multiple spots in the defensive backfield with a proven track record.
In three seasons with the Hokies, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
In 2024, Delane had his "coming out party" after tallying four interceptions on the season while leading the Hokies in the category.
During his tenure with the program, he received multiple Freshman All-American and All-ACC honors.
Now, after lighting it up in the ACC, Delane will head to Baton Rouge with the opportunity to become a Day 1 starter for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals.
