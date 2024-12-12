The LSU Football Transfer Portal Buzz: Tigers Trending for Pair of Targets
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through Transfer Portal evaluations as names officially enter this week.
For the Bayou Bengals, a myriad of targets have already been placed on the Big Board, but there are a handful that are beginning to stick out as priority targets.
LSU has hosted and will continue to host transfers this week as they begin turning up the heat for their top targets.
On Wednesday, Kelly stated that he had three dinners on Tuesday night with several prospects making their way to Baton Rouge.
Now, LSU is beginning to separate themselves from the pack for a pair of key transfer targets officially in the portal.
The Targets to Know:
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will host one of the top cornerbacks in the NCAA Transfer Portal this week with Florida defensive back Ja'Keem Jackson set to arrive in Baton Rouge.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in America out of high school, signed with the Florida Gators as a four-star in the 2023 Recruiting Class.
There are ties here in LSU's favor with the program targeting the youngster. Secondary coach Corey Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
Now, the ties will look to put the Tigers over the top with LSU trending for the coveted SEC transfer.
Raymond and Co. will have Jackson arrive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday night before a Thursday visit. On3 Sports first reported LSU would be hosting the Florida defensive back.
The predictions for the LSU Tigers to win out for Jackson's services came flying in on Wednesday afternoon once the prized cornerback was officially in the portal.
On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, Steve Wiltfong and Shea Dixon all logged predictions in favor of the Bayou Bengals securing the SEC transfer.
LSU will host Jackson for a visit this week with the program looking to make a splash and add him to the 2025 roster after two seasons in Gainesville.
Jackson was an integral piece to the Gators' secondry before an injury. Now, LSU will look to get him back up to speed and become an immediate impact player in Baton Rouge if he elects to transfer to LSU.
WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as of Monday with the LSU Tigers immediately becoming a team to watch for, according to multiple reports.
Barion, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads into the portal with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Barion can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as well during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Barion will receive significant interest now that he is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU, Ole Miss, Florida State and Texas A&M set to be teams to watch for, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
