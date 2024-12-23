The LSU Football Transfer Portal Haul: Meet the Additions on Offense

#LSU has now added 7 Top-100 transfers this month.



- No. 1 EDGE: Patrick Payton

- No. 1 IOL: Braelin Moore

- No. 2 CB: Mansoor Delane

- No. 5 WR: Nic Anderson

- No. 6 EDGE: Jack Pyburn

- No. 8 WR: Barion Brown

- No. 8 CB: Ja’Keem Jackson



The Tigers hold the No. 2 portal class. pic.twitter.com/g9hIJT80ap