The Visitors List: Five-Star Prospects Flocking to LSU Football vs. UCLA Bruins
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff are preparing for a massive weekend of unofficial visitors set to be in Baton Rouge for the matchup against UCLA on Saturday.
Headlined by the No. 1 cornerback in America, DJ Pickett, it'll be a star-studded visitors list this weekend in Death Valley.
Kelly and Co. will have current commitments, targets committed to other SEC programs and more set to be on the field against the UCLA Bruins.
The Visitors List: LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will bring in the No. 1 cornerback in America for an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge this weekend for the Tigers' second home game of the season.
DJ Pickett, the top-ranked defensive back in the 2025 class, will make his return trip to Louisiana on Saturday where he will be in attendance for the LSU matchup against UCLA.
Pickett revealed he will make the trip to Baton Rouge via social media with the program continuing its push for the coveted pledge.
Pickett, who committed to the Bayou Bengals back in July, is rated as the No. 1 cornerback and a consensus five-star prospect on all recruiting platforms.
Now, he'll be back in The Boot for his first visit since verbally committing over the summer.
We've seen Pickett take trips this season already to both the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes.
He made the drive up to Gainesville for the Florida versus Miami game, but for there is a family tie here. Pickett's cousin plays for the Hurricanes where he went to the season opener to check in with his family.
Then, he made the trip to Coral Gables for a Miami matchup once again.
Pickett's father told On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong that his son is, "1000% committed to LSU" during a recent interview despite taking visits
Along with checking in with the Hurricanes this fall, Pickett has planned three separate visits to Baton Rouge with the first one this weekend. He will be in town for the UCLA, Alabama and Oklahoma matchups, a source confirmed. On3 Sports first reported the visits.
It's been an intriguing last few weekend's in Pickett's recruitment. First, he was in Gainesville checking in with the Florida Gators before they took on Miami. Then, he got back on the road checking in with the Hurricanes.
Nonetheless, Pickett remains firm on his pledge to the Tigers with the program in full pursuit of the top-ranked defensive back in the currenr cycle.
Pickett headlines a loaded 2025 Recruiting Class with a trio of cornerbacks now committed to the program.
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal star Harlem Berry ranks as the No. 1 running back in America heading into his final season of prep football.
The top-ranked back in the 2025 cycle revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in January after going public with his decision.
The highest-rated running back in Louisiana since Leornard Fournette, the Bayou Bengals went deep into their bag of tricks to keep Berry in the "The Boot" for college.
Now, he's set to play his final season of high school ball before putting pen to paper in December during the Early Signing Period where he will make things official with the Tigers.
Berry will be back in Tiger Stadium on Saturday to soak in the scenes of Death Valley once again.
Elijah Haven: No. 1 Quarterback in America (2027)
Elijah Haven, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class, will make his way to campus on Saturday afternoon where he will take in another game day experience.
The coveted signal-caller was in town for the Tigers' home opener against the Nicholls State Colonels with LSU now getting him in Death Valley once again.
Haven has become one of the top targets in the country after blowing up during his freshman campaign for Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School in 2023.
Now, he's carrying the momentum into his sophomore season with the Louisiana native shining during the first few weeks of the season.
The LSU staff has an "open invite" for Haven to make it to as many home games as he can this season. It's clear the Bayou Bengals have their foot on the gas for Haven's services as he continues handling business on the prep scene.
“[LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan] invited us to all the LSU games, they have an open invitation for us,” the elder Haven told On3 Sports Steve Wiltfong. “The UCLA coach Ted (White) has been reaching out as well. He’s from the Baton Rouge area. It will be good to see their program and what they have going on right now as well.”
For Haven, being a Louisiana native means something to the prized prospect, which has LSU as a school near the top of his list.
“It’s home,” Haven's camp told On3 Sports. “Joe Sloan is an awesome guy. His track record is impressive when it comes to developing a quarterback. Like Brian Kelly. Like the staff. Staff seems like they know what they’re doing. Like the offense. Know there’s going to be talent around him at a place like LSU. Receivers, an offensive line and running backs to help compliment that.”
Now, the No. 1 quarterback in the sophomore class will be back in Tiger Stadium for No. 16 LSU's showdown against the UCLA Bruins with the Bayou Bengals looking to continue trending in the right direction.
Other Names to Know:
- Kade Phillips: Top 10 Cornerback in America (LSU Commit)
- Mario Nash: Four-Star Offensive Lineman (Mississippi State Commit)
- Aiden Hall: Top 5 Safety in the 2026 Class
- Jacob Bradford: Coveted 2025 Safety (Houston Commit)
- Blaine Bradford: No. 1 Safety in the 2026 Class
