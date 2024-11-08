The Visitors List: LSU Football Hosting Star-Studded Prospects for Alabama Weekend
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have worked wonders on the recruiting trail after assembling a Top 5 Recruiting Class in America headlined by Bryce Underwood.
Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in America, will be back in town this weekend for the Bayou Bengals' Top 15 showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
A weekend that will have a star-studded group of prospects on the sidelines, LSU is once again preparing to roll out the red carpet for their targets and commitments.
A look into the Visitors List for Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:
Bryce Underwood: No. 1 Quarterback in America
LSU commit Bryce Underwood will make his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for an official visit where he will bring in extended family for the Alabama matchup. He will stay through Monday, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
The No. 1 player in America will make a return trip to Louisiana where he will soak in the scenes of Death Valley, talk things over with the coaching staff and more.
It's important to note that Underwood has not visited any other programs ever since he verbally committed to LSU in January. He's visited Baton Rouge on several occasions, but has not taken an official or unofficial trip elsewhere.
Now, despite Michigan continuing to make a push at the buzzer for Underwood, he's locked in a return trip to the Bayou State for a multi-day stay on LSU's campus.
Underwood will be accompanied by both his parents and other family members for the trip with the Tigers preparing to roll out the red carpet during the multi-day trip.
The "generational talent" has been dialed in with the LSU Tigers from the beginning of his recruitment with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan running point guard in this one.
Now, as we near crunch time until prospects can put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December, the Michigan Wolverine buzz has become a hot topic.
The Michigan Buzz:
Underwood, a Michigan native, has been heavily recruited by the Wolverines during his recruiting process over the last three-plus years.
A Michigan native, the Wolverines were always going to be a threat, but Underwood is yet to take a visit to Ann Arbor for an official or unofficial visit.
It's been clear through Underwood's actions that the five-star signal-caller is locked in with the Tigers, but it hasn't stopped Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore from reaching out to the quarterback to keep communication flowing.
On3 Sports Recruiting Expert Steve Wiltfong Chimes In:
"As head coach Sherrone Moore and Michigan make their big push to the Early Signing Period, they currently sit on On3’s No. 12 ranked recruiting class. One prospect they’ve continued to have dialogue with is On3’s No. 1 prospect in Bryce Underwood. Committed to LSU, that’s a recruitment to monitor moving forward. I do believe the dialogue with the Wolverines is real. We’ll see how things continue to develop there. If Michigan were to land Underwood, I think that would open the eye of a few others before pens hit papers."
Moore and Co. remain in contact with Underwood and his camp down the stretch, but LSU has been aware of the communication. It hasn't caught the program by surprise despite national headlines stealing the spotlight.
The Wolverines reportedly pieced together an NIL package north of $5 million, but again, LSU has known the NIL efforts it would take to land the No. 1 prospect in America.
Underwood has been labeled as a "program-changing" prospect with the LSU Tigers keeping their foot on the gas for his services.
Jahkeem Stewart: Top 5 DL in America
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart officially made the move to reclassify from the 2026 Recruiting Class to 2025 after going public with a decision in October.
Stewart, the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 cycle, will maintain five-star status in the 2025 class after coming in as a Top 20 overall recruit.
The Louisiana native checks in as the No. 2 prospect in the state behind LSU pledge Harlem Berry, the No. 1 running back in America.
Now with the news official, programs have begun intensifying their recruiting push for the No. 3 defensive lineman in the country with official visits locked in.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will get another crack at the "generational" talent when he makes his official to Baton Rouge this weekend for a matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It's now the home stretch for Stewart.
He's officially visited the Oregon Ducks with a return trip already locked in, but he will also check out LSU, USC and Ohio State for officials as well in November.
Other 2025 Visitors to Know:
- DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America (LSU Commit)
- Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America (LSU Commit)
- Anquon Fegans: Four-Star Cornerback (Auburn Commit)
- Charles Ross: No. 1 Linebacker in America (LSU Commit)
- Kade Phillips: Top 10 Conerback in America (LSU Commit)
- CJ Jimcoily: Coveted Defensive Back (LSU Commit)
Other 2026 Visitors to Know:
- Lamar Brown: No. 1 IOL in America
- Blaine Bradford: No. 1 Safety in America
- Tristan Keys: Four-Star Wide Receiver
- Zach Weeks: Coveted Linebacker
- Dylan Berymon: Four-Star Defensive Lineman
It's a deep visitors list with over 30 prospects set to be in attendance for Saturday night't pivotal showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
