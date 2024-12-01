Top 10 Linebacker in America, LSU Football Commit Jaiden Braker Shuts Down Recruitment
Snellville (Ga.) South Swinnett linebacker Jaiden Braker revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after flipping his commitment from the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The fast-rising linebacker has become a household name in the Peach State after wrapping up a big-time senior campaign.
The Georgia native has had the Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Alabama Crimson Tide making a push during the final weeks leading up to the Early Signing Period, but Braker has shut down any potential flip rumors.
Braker revealed to LSU Tigers On SI that he is locked in with the LSU Tigers and will be putting pen to paper with the program in December.
"I am at home and am 110% committed," he told LSU Tigers On SI's Zack Nagy.
The four-star linebacker was a player firmly on "Flip Watch" over the last few weeks, but has bought into what defensive coordinator Blake Baker and the Bayou Bengals are selling in Baton Rouge.
He's a player Baker was high on all summer before extending an offer to the then South Carolina commitment.
Once the LSU offer was in, Braker wasted no time in flipping his pledge.
He comes in at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds with impressive speed to back it up. Braker has proven to be an impressive sideline-to-sideline linebacker at the high school ranks and is in the midst of a big-time senior campaign at South Gwinett.
Braker is one of three linebacker commitments for the LSU Tigers in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle. He joins Charles Ross, the No. 2 linebacker in America, and Louisiana native Keylan Moses.
The Tigers will sign a pair of Top 10 linebackers in America after Ross recently told LSU Tigers On SI he will be shutting things down as well.
The Buzz: Charles Ross Edition
Houston (Tex.) North Shore four-star linebacker Charles Ross revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March after a visit to Baton Rouge.
Ross, at the time, was an under the radar prospect outside of the Top 300 on multiple recruiting sites, but a significant offseason paired with an impressive senior campaign saw his status rise rapidly.
Now, the LSU commit is rated as the No. 2 linebacker in America, according to 247Sports, with the Lone Star State native receiving attention on the recruiting trail.
Ross has been loyal to his LSU commitment since going public with a decision, and despite the recent news of former LSU commit Bryce Underwood flipping his pledge, he remains dialed in.
"I'm still 100% committed to LSU. I can't wait to get to work in January," Ross told LSU Tigers On SI.
The top-ranked linebacker in the 2025 Recruiting Class will sign with the LSU Tigers next Wednesday during the Early Signing Period before enrolling early in January.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker gets his guy with the mastermind once again piecing together an impressive evaluation.
“Coach Baker has been an inspiration. We communicate on a regular basis,” Ross told On3 Sports. “Our relationship has grown from him being a recruiter to him becoming a mentor to me.”
