Watch: LSU Offers 2025 Running Back After Blazing 4.38 40-Yard Dash

Brian Kelly and his staff dished out a number of offers Thursday and Friday, but one may stand out from the rest. After Harlem Berry, a highly touted 2025 running back, ran a 4.38 40-yard dash and showed off his diverse skill set during Friday’s drills, it gave LSU that much more of a reason to extend an offer.

The St. Martin’s Episcopal School product is fresh off of an electrifying freshman season for his squad, seeing his play pay off after a myriad of schools have been contacting him this offseason.

Reeling in offers from Nebraska, Mississippi State, Grambling State and Texas A&M, among others, Berry has continued hitting college camps to showcase his talent and gaining exposure.

Friday afternoon at the LSU Elite Camp, he did just that. Berry showed off his versatility as a running back, operating out the backfield, but also showing off his sticky hands on wheel routes. His 4.38 - 40 was the icing on the cake to a tremendous camp showing.

Berry has received recognition in the New Orleans area, earning All-Metro alongside Arch Manning and LSU offensive lineman Bo Bordelon last season, but the work has just begun. Continuing to build up his body to take constant hits as a back, his improvement in the weight room has shown.

Already standing at 6-foot, 175-pounds, Berry’s body is filling out before he even takes a snap as a sophomore.

Berry will certainly be a name to monitor as his recruitment heats up. A local talent right down the road from the Tigers, head coach Brian Kelly and his staff will certainly be monitoring the development of the blazing 4.38 speed Berry attains.