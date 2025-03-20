Which LSU Football Target Could Commit to the Tigers Following Tristen Keys?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys on Wednesday with the No. 1 wideout in America going public with a decision.
Keys' move sent shockwaves across the college football scene after selecting the Tigers over the Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others.
Once Keys joined the 2026 Recruiting Class, it immediately vaulted LSU into the No. 1 slot in the Team Rankings.
The Tigers currently hold commitments from seven prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Class with more priority targets trending the program's way.
Now, with Keys in the mix, which recruit could commit to the LSU program next?
Two Targets to Know: 2026 Class Edition
Lamar Brown: No. 1 IOL in America
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the No. 1 prep player in Louisiana with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
The sought-after Bayou State prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
LSU and the Texas A&M Aggies are the pair of schools that are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
Brown sat down with On3 Sports where he stated, "LSU is a little above Texas A&M at No. 1."
It's an intriguing development for the LSU Tigers in their race to win the "Brown Sweepstakes" during a rigorous recruiting battle.
Brown ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, but has aspirations of playing on defense in college. He's been vocal about the chance to do so and it's clear LSU is providing that opportunity.
This spring, Brown will visit Texas A&M (March 22), Miami (March 29), LSU (TBD) and Florida State (TBD) for unofficial visits, according to 247Sports.
He's also set his official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers receiving the final visit of his process during the weekend of June 20-22, he told On3 Sports.
The Schedule:
•Miami: May 30-June 1
•Florida State: June 6-8
•Texas A&M: June 13-15
•LSU: June 20-22
With LSU landing a commitment from Keys, it could go a long way in the pursuit of Brown in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
He's been crystal balled to the LSU Tigers by multiple recruiting experts with the program beginning to take strides in the right direction.
Ethan "Boobie Feaster": Top-Five Wideout
Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 cycle into the 2026 cycle in February, was rated as the No. 1 receiver in his former recruiting class.
Now, despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in the 2026 cycle.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. He'll skip his junior campaign and lock in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class last month, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
Brian Kelly's Tigers are standing out to Feaster as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason after expediting his prep career.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
Feaster is looking for a home that can shine in the passing game, but also develop him for the next level with NFL aspirations. LSU is a school that has done that.
“To me, I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U. Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school,” Feaster told On3.
The prized wideout has now locked in both an unofficial visit schedule for March and April along with an official visit schedule for the summer.
The Unofficial Visits:
- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 6-8
- LSU Tigers: March 13-15
- Texas Longhorns: March 29
- Oregon Ducks: April 25-27
The Official Visits:
- Miami Hurricanes: May 30 - June 1
- USC Trojans: June 6-8
- Texas A&M: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
After taking in Baton Rouge last weekend, Feaster will be back in The Boot for an official visit in June to round out his recruitment process, but the LSU Tigers are trending.
On3 Sports recruiting experts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons logged predictions for Feaster to end up in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class.
The elite-level receiver would be a monstrous addition to the program's haul in the rising senior class. He's a proven pass catcher with the intangibles poised to take over the next level.
