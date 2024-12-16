Which LSU Football Transfer Portal Target Could Commit to the Tigers Next?
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal this month with the program landing immediate impact players during Week 1 of the window.
Kelly and Co. saw 16 members of the 2024 roster announce their intentions to depart Baton Rouge and enter the portal, but with scholarships available, the staff is working accordingly.
LSU saw five transfers reveal their commitments to the Tigers during Week 1 of the window:
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
It was sheer dominance from the program after adding impactful pieces to the 2025 roster, but it didn't stop there for the purple and gold.
On Monday, Florida edge rusher Jack Pyburn revealed his commitment to the Bayou Bengals; becoming the sixth Transfer Portal commitment over a 72-hour stretch.
It started with Sharp on Friday afternoon and has since carried into Monday with Pyburn's pledge.
Now, with six additions to this point, who could be next for Kelly and the Tigers?
LSU brought in multiple visitors over the weekend with the program turning up the heat for their priority targets. Could we see a pledge soon?
Commitment Watch: Tigers on the Prowl
OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
LSU is in dire need of offensive linemen via the Transfer Portal with the Virginia Tech stud emerging as a premier target. Moore has starting experience in the ACC and has a proven track record as a threat in the trenches.
Once Moore entered the portal last week, LSU immediately got in for the No. 2 interior offensive lineman transfer available.
247Sports reported that LSU and Michigan State would be the pair of programs to receive a visit. He was in Baton Rouge over the weekend and remains a priority target LSU is surging for.
The predictions have already come in with LSU becoming the team to beat for his services down the stretch.
On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong, Pete Nakos and Shea Dixon all logged predictions in favor of LSU adding Moore to the portal haul. Will the coveted offensive lineman be next? Time will tell.
WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
LSU hosted Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson on Sunday for a visit to Baton Rouge, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. 247Sports first reported the visit.
The coveted wideout remains a priority target for the program with LSU and Texas A&M emerging as contenders.
The Tigers continue ramping up their push for the sought-after transfer who logged 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns as a redshirt-freshman in 2023. It'll be interesting to see how much longer he drags out his process and which programs stay in the loop, but LSU remains in an efficient position.
More LSU News:
The LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's out?
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.