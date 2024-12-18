Which LSU Football Transfer Portal Target Could Commit to the Tigers Next?
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff hold the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class with the program now up to nine new additions to this point.
It's no secret Kelly and Co. have been one of the most active schools in the NCAA Transfer Portal thus far, and with nine newcomers on board, the program isn't done yet.
LSU has secured five new pieces on offense along with four transfer additions on the defensive side of the ball as well.
Now, with near double-digit commitments via the portal as of Wednesday, could there be more coming for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals?
Commitment Watch: Virginia Tech's Braelin Moore
The buzz circulating over the weekend surrounded Virginia Tech center Braelin Moore placing his name in the portal and testing the free agent market.
Once his name officially entered the portal, the LSU Tigers became the immediate team to beat.
LSU has one returning starter on the offensive line set to return in 2025: DJ Chester.
Chester served as the starting center for LSU, but was certainly out of position with his natural slot being at guard.
Now, with LSU pursuing Moore, it would give the Bayou Bengals an opportunity to slide Chester to the center slot where he can return to his natural position of offensive guard.
This is a big one for the Tigers. Moore is the No. 4 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports.
The predictions have come flying in for Moore to become the next addition to LSU's 2025 Transfer Portal Class with the program trending for his services.
It appears to be a matter of when - not if - Moore goes public with a decision to join the LSU Tigers' portal class.
The New Name to Know: Sydir Mitchell
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Austin, he revealed via social media this week.
The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder just wrapped up his second year with the program after signing with the Longhorns in the 2023 recruiting class.
The key piece to keep tabs on: Current LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis recruited Mitchell to Texas while on staff with the Longhorns in 2023.
This will be a mutual connection that the LSU staff will be looking to use in their favor.
Now, the Tigers will get the first official visit of Mitchell's transfer process with the program looking to make a splash.
Mitchell will make his way to Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports reported first on Tuesday night.
After spending two seasons in Austin, Mitchell appeared in eight games for the program, including only four in 2024 in order to maintain redshirt status.
He will have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination with Kelly and Co. preparing to swing for the fences in his recruitment.
LSU is firmly in the mix in this one with Mitchell making his way to campus on Wednesday. Can Davis and the staff seal the deal? Time will tell.
Visitor to Know: South Florida's Tawfiq Byard
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have wrapped up an official visit with South Florida safety Tawfiq Byard after a two-day stay in Baton Rouge.
Byard arrived in town on Monday to begin his official visit that then carried into Tuesday. He had the chance to meet with the staff, check out campus and also watch LSU's bowl practice as they begin preparing for the Texas Bowl against the Baylor Bears.
Byard burst on the scene in 2024 after tallying 54 tackles with a pair of sacks and an interception this fall.
Now, he's become a player with interest all across America, which includes Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. will continue swinging for the fences when it comes to one of their premier targets in Byard, but he's enjoying the transfer process. He's taken visits to Virginia Tech and LSU while beginning a trip to see the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday.
More LSU News:
The LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's out?
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.