LSU Tigers Track & Field Officially Signs Coveted Distance Runner From Kenya
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s distance program is signing Abigael Chemnagei, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.
Chemnagei is a talented distance runner hailing from Kapenguria, Kenya. She will join fellow Kenyan, Edna Chepkemoi, this season as they make their debuts for the cross-country team in the Fall.
The incoming freshman is fresh off of clocking a personal-best time of 15:29.55 in the 5000 meter at The Lightning meet in Germany.
The time of 15:29.55 is well below the LSU record of 15:44.41, set by Laura Carleton in 2013 at the Mt. Sac Relays.
Her PR also would’ve ranked No. 4 in the SEC and near the top 20 in the NCAA this past outdoor season.
At the 2025 Kenyan Cross-Country Championships, Chemnagei clocked a time of 7:28 in the 2.0km to finish 12th overall. She also holds a personal-best time of 4:25.39 in the 1500 meter, which she clocked this season in Nairobi, Kenya.
The Tigers have made a lot of progress as a distance program in the years since Coach Houston Franks arrived and they will be looking to make a push this upcoming cross-country season for the NCAA Championships.
