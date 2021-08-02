LSU Track Star JuVaughn Harrison Places Fifth in Long Jump of 2021 Olympics

Harrison gets to as high as third place in long jump before stumbling late in competition

LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison was asked to take on an unprecedented task at the 2021 Olympics.

The track and field star qualified for the finals in both the high jump and long jump, becoming the first U.S. man since 1912 to compete in both in the same Olympics. After finishing seventh in the high jump early Sunday morning, 15 hours later Harrison was able to place fifth in the long jump.

While he didn’t qualify for a medal during the Olympic Games, he showed exactly why he’s one of the premier athletes in the country. After getting off to a slow start Sunday evening in the long jump, Harrison rebounded with jumps of 7.96, 7.87 and 8.15 meters in the middle of the competition to skyrocket to as high as third place.

A closing jump of 7.49 meters ultimately caused Harrison to slide out of the top three and finish in that fifth slot.

Harrison jumped 2.33 meters, losing out to the gold winners Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar, Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus, who both jumped 2.37 meters in the high jump.

For LSU fans who follow the Olympics closely, all eyes will not turn to Sweden pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, who will compete in the finals early Tuesday morning at 5:20 a.m.

Duplantis is the unquestioned favorite to win the event as he holds both the world records in pole vaulting for indoor and outdoor events. The Tigers were also well represented by swimmer Brooks Curry, who helped guide Team USA to a gold medal in the 4x100 meter relay last week.