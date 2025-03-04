Big Ten Basketball: Andy Katz releases All-Big Ten team, where Derik Queen fits in
Big Ten basketball analyst and expert, Andy Katz, came out with his early All-Big Ten teams with a Player of the Year. Katz named Purdue's Braden Smith as his POY in the Big Ten Conference, but how did his first and second team shake out?
Katz's first team goes as followed:
Braden Smith (Purdue)
Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue)
John Tonje (Wisconsin)
Vlad Goldin (Michigan)
Nick Martinelli (Northwestern)
Second-team:
Danny Wolf (Michigan)
Derik Queen (Maryland)
Brice Williams (Nebraska)
Dawson Garcia (Minnesota)
Bruce Thornton (Ohio State)
Katz has one Terrapin in his All-Big Ten selections and it goes to the freshman phenom. Queen might not lead Maryland in points -- that goes to Ja'Kobi Gillespie -- but the Terrapin offense has really worked since Queen got his footing in college and appeared to give it 100%. Maryland has been rolling on all cylinders and is one of the more surprising teams in the country.
