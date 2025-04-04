BREAKING: Maryland lands first transfer portal commitment of Buzz Williams era
The Maryland Terrapins have officially landed their first transfer portal commitment of the Buzz Williams era. On Friday, Texas A&M transfer Pharrel Payne announced that he had committed to the Terps via his Instagram account.
Payne obviously has history with Williams, playing for him at Texas A&M over the last three seasons. Although he averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season, he stepped things up in the NCAA tournament where he put together back-to-back performances of 25 points and 26 points against Yale and Michigan.
The 6-9, 250 pound forward will undoubtedly play a big role in Buzz Williams' Terrapin program moving forward. And although landing Payne is huge, there's still plenty of work for Williams to do in the portal. Replacing key losses like Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, Julian Reese, Selton Miguel, and (presumably) Derik Queen won't be easy.
