BREAKING: Maryland's Derik Queen selected by New Orleans Pelicans in the 2025 NBA Draft
Maryland standout freshman Derik Queen is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2025 NBA Draft.
After an incredible freshman season with the Maryland Terrapins, Derik Queen's NBA journey is now officially underway. On Wednesday night during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks selected Queen with the No. 13 overall pick, and then traded that pick to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Here are just some of his most impressive stats from the 2024-25 season:
- 5x B1G Ten Freshman of the Week
- B1G Ten All Freshman Team
- All B1G Ten First Team
- B1G Ten Freshman of the Year
- NABC All-District First Team
- AP All-America Honorable Mention
- Started all 36 games and averaged 30.3 minutes per game.
- Led team averaging 16.5 point per game, while shooting 52.6% from the field and 76.6% from the free-throw line.
- Scored in double figures in 30 games, scoring 20 or more points in 12 games.
- Tied for third in the Big Ten with 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Finished with 10 more more rebounds in 17 games and had 15 double-doubles on the season, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
- Ninth in the Big Ten with 39 blocks, adding 67 assists and 39 steals.
