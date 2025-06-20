All terrapins

Buzz Williams returns to an all-too-familiar place in 2025 as Maryland's head coach

The Terrapins' first-year head coach goes back to where it all started.

Trent Knoop

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maryland basketball head coach Buzz Williams became a household name in the college basketball world when he was coaching Marquette. Williams coached Marquette from 2008-2013. During that time, he led MU to five NCAA Tournaments, including two Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite 8.

Once he left Marquette after his sixth season, he has never been back to coach a game. But that's changing this year now that he's with the Terrapins. News came out that Maryland will travel to Marquette to play on November 15.

Maryland hosted Marquette last season, but the Terps dropped a close one at home, 78-74. The two teams have faced each other two times total. The first meeting came in 2019, when Maryland won 84-63.

Williams will have a brand new roster when he travels back to Marquette. The Terrapins utilized the transfer portal, along with bringing in a few talented high school prospects. It will be a wait-and-see approach to see how Maryland will play under Williams in Year 1.

Maryland, Marquett
Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Commit Watch: Maryland football in position to land recruit with official visit on deck

ESPN prediction could spell trouble for Maryland head coach Mike Locksley

Inside the 'no brainer' move by Billy Edwards Jr. leaving Maryland for Wisconsin

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball