Buzz Williams returns to an all-too-familiar place in 2025 as Maryland's head coach
Maryland basketball head coach Buzz Williams became a household name in the college basketball world when he was coaching Marquette. Williams coached Marquette from 2008-2013. During that time, he led MU to five NCAA Tournaments, including two Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite 8.
Once he left Marquette after his sixth season, he has never been back to coach a game. But that's changing this year now that he's with the Terrapins. News came out that Maryland will travel to Marquette to play on November 15.
Maryland hosted Marquette last season, but the Terps dropped a close one at home, 78-74. The two teams have faced each other two times total. The first meeting came in 2019, when Maryland won 84-63.
Williams will have a brand new roster when he travels back to Marquette. The Terrapins utilized the transfer portal, along with bringing in a few talented high school prospects. It will be a wait-and-see approach to see how Maryland will play under Williams in Year 1.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Commit Watch: Maryland football in position to land recruit with official visit on deck
ESPN prediction could spell trouble for Maryland head coach Mike Locksley
Inside the 'no brainer' move by Billy Edwards Jr. leaving Maryland for Wisconsin