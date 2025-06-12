All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen rises in latest NBA mock draft

The Terrapins' freshman phenom took a rise in the lastest moclk draft.

Trent Knoop

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maryland basketball freshman Derik Queen has been a polarizing figure when talking about the 2025 NBA Draft. The one-year standout was originally expected to become a lottery pick, with the ceiling up being taken in the top-five. But after a rough NBA Draft Combine in which he struggled to show off his athleticism, Queen started falling down boards -- also falling out of lottery expectations.

But CBS Sports' latest mock draft has a different viewpoint on Queen. Cameron Salerno has the Washington Wizards taking Queen with the No. 6 pick in the draft.

"Teams should swing for talent over fit around the early-to-late portion of the lottery. Queen checks both boxes. Queen is a skilled, offensive big man with sweet footwork. Queen can slide into Washington's lineup and play next to Alex Sarr in the frontcourt. There are question marks about his defense at the NBA level, and rightfully so. Sarr can cover up some of those weaknesses on the back line."

Derik Quee
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Queen proved he can bang around down low. Leading Maryland to a Sweet 16 appearance, the former five-star prospect averaged 16.5 points and nine rebounds per game. He slowly developed a 3-point shot, but that's still a work in progress. If Queen can prove he will give it his all every game, then he can end up being one of the best prospects from this draft.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football star makes major jersey change, signs with major NIL firm

Scott Van Pelt reveals his 'sleeper' for Maryland basketball next season

Maryland Basketball: Dispute arises over Ja'Kobi Gillespie's unpaid $100,000 NIL claim

Published |Modified
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball