Jerry Palm, CBS Sports finally giving Maryland basketball love in latest bracketoloy
Most college basketball experts had Maryland men's basketball as a five or six seed and that was prior to the Terrapins beating Michigan in Ann Arbor on Wednesday. The main critic of Maryland was CBS Sports' Jerry Palm. The basketball analyst wasn't buying the Terrapins' schedule and despite winning games -- he kept projecting Maryland as a No. 7 seed.
But after a 71-65 win over the Wolverines, Palm changed his tune. When he updated CBS Sports' bracketology, Maryland was the big winner after Palm shifted the Terrapins from a No. 7 seed to a 5-seed.
"...That is possible thanks to Michigan's home loss to Maryland on Wednesday. That is the second straight home loss for the Wolverines, and it dropped them down to a 4-seed in today's bracket. Maryland made the big move of the night, going from a 7-seed up to a 5-seed. Texas Tech replaced Michigan as a 3-seed. Kansas and Arizona each moved down one line as the Terrapins moved up."
As a No. 5 seed, Palm has the Terrapins getting UC San Diego in the first round with the winner of the game facing likely No. 4 seed Kentucky. Houston and Tennessee are the top-two seeds in this Midwest Region.
Maryland will host Northwestern on Saturday for the final game of the regular season.
