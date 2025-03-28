Derik Queen sets Maryland basketball record in loss against Florida in Sweet 16
It wasn't the night Maryland men's basketball was hoping for when it played Florida in the Sweet 16. The Terrapins hung tough in the first half against the Gators, trailing by two points, but Florida opened the flood gates in the second half and made very few mistakes. Guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie found himself in foul trouble, while Selton Miguel went scoreless in the game against the Gators -- Maryland's lack of depth proved to be not enough.
While a few players didn't perform at their best, freshman center Derik Queen did all he could. The former five-star led the entire game, scoring 27 points. Queen was disruptive down low and hit all 10 of his free throw attempts.
With a bucket late in the second half, Queen broke a Maryland season record passing Joe Smith for the single-season scoring record. It was previously 582 points from Smith back in 1993-94.
While he hasn't officially announced his decision, Queen is likely off to the 2025 NBA Draft where he will likely be a lottery pick.
