Derik Queen Shines with Career-High 29 Points in Maryland’s Win Over Rutgers
The Maryland Terrapins received a stellar performance from their freshman center, Derik Queen, in their win over Rutgers on Sunday. Queen put up a career-high 29 points, showcasing the high energy and tenacity that some have criticized him for lacking. From start to finish, he was relentless on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Queen was aggressive, shooting 9-of-16 from the field, while also contributing six offensive rebounds and five assists. His activity on the glass was crucial, and he provided excellent court vision for a big man.
On the defensive side, Queen was a constant presence in the paint, grabbing nine rebounds, blocking a shot, and adding a steal. His all-around game helped propel the Terps to victory, and the performance came under the watchful eyes of a reported 50 NBA scouts who were in attendance at Xfinity Center to evaluate talent. Queen’s 29-point outing marked the eighth time this season he has surpassed the 20-point threshold, underscoring his consistency and growing importance to the team.
Queen’s standout performance also put him in the spotlight as one of ten players recently named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Midseason Top 10 list, an award given annually to the best center in college basketball. Queen’s inclusion on this prestigious list marks the first time a Terrapin has made it since Bruno Fernando in 2019. Queen currently leads Maryland with 15.0 points per game and ranks second on the team in rebounds with 8.3, which is also among the top marks in the Big Ten, where he ranks sixth in rebounding. Additionally, Queen was named to the Wooden Award Top 25 watch list last month.
If Maryland continues to get this level of play from their freshman center, they will be a formidable opponent in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
