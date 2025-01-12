All terrapins

Despite win over UCLA, Maryland basketball is trending down for NCAA Tournament

Trent Knoop

Maryland notched a significant win over UCLA on Friday night in which the Terrapins blew the Bruins out of the water, 79-61. The win moved the Terps to 12-4 on the season. But Maryland had road struggles on the West Coast recently. After losses to both Washington and Oregon on the road, Maryland needed the big win over UCLA -- which it of course got.

Even with the win over the Bruins, Maryland finds itself slipping in the most recent NCAA Tournament bracketology by ESPN guru Joe Lunardi. The win against the Bruins was impressive, but with the back-to-back losses on the West Coast, Lunardi dropped Maryland to a No. 9 seed in the Midwest Bracket.

The Terps would draw a tough Arizona team in this iteration of the bracket and the winner of the game would get the joy of playing against No. 1 Tennessee. Luckily, there is plenty of basketball left in the tank for Maryland to improve its stock. The Terps have three-straight winnable games against Minnesota, Northwestern, and Nebraska coming up before taking on Illinois.

Maryland currently has five players averaging over double figures in the lineup and the balanced scoring could go a long way in the daunting Big Ten Conference.

