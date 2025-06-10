All terrapins

ESPN: Derik Queen receives green room invite to 2025 NBA Draft

Maryland's Derik Queen was one of 13 players who received an invite to the green room for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Chris Breiler

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, Maryland's Derik Queen was one of 13 players who received an invitation to the 2025 NBA Draft green room.

Queen joins Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, Khaman Maluach, Jeremiah Fears, Kon Knueppel, Kasparas Jakucionis, Egor Demin, Carter Bryant, and Asa Newell as the 13 players to receive invites.

"The green room is a staging area located in front of the NBA draft podium, where players, their families and agents await commissioner Adam Silver to announce a player's name upon selection."

In the latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by CBS Sports, Queen jumped up to the 9th overall pick to the Toronto Raptors. Described as an "intriguing lottery option," Queen's performance on the court with the Terrapins helped solidify his status as a lottery pick in this year's draft class.

The 2025 NBA Draft is set to take place on Wednesday, June 25 at 8:00 pm ET on ESPN.

