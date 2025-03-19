ESPN gives Maryland basketball's overall rank heading into NCAA Tournament
After a sensational season under Kevin Willard, the Maryland Terrapins drew a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Terps get a first-round date with Grand Canyon on Friday and while some believe Maryland could be an early out in the tournament, the Terps are actually one of the better overall teams in the NCAA Tournament.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi ranked all 68 teams -- including the First Four teams -- in order from 1-68. The bracket expert ranked Maryland as the 11th-best team in the tournament.
Maryland is playing its best basketball. Its starting five is expertly constructed with three fearless shooters, an underrated forward in Reese (brother of WNBA star Angel Reese) and a truly unique center in mature-beyond-his-years Queen. This team is built to make a Big Dance run, and it'll likely take a blue blood to end the Terps' season. Unfortunately for Maryland, that figures to be Florida in the Sweet 16.
Maryland has a top starting unit in college basketball and if the Terps could get some bench production, starting against the Lopes, the Terrapins have a real shot to make a run. Derik Queen and Julian Reese can be a nightmare underneath the basket and guards Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel can all get hot from deep.
