Former Maryland basketball player earns All Rookie Team

Great for him!

Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Former Maryland basketball guard Jahmir Young was named to the All-NBA G-League Rookie Team on Thursday. In 30 games, Young averaged 21.5 points and 7.2 assists per game playing for the Windy City Bulls. The former Terrapin was called up to the Chicago Bulls, where he played six games and averaged 1.8 points.

Young played two seasons with Maryland. In his final year, Young averaged 20.4 points and was named to the AP All-Big Ten first team. After a sensational rookie season in the G League, Young is hopeful he can get an opportunity in the NBA next season.

