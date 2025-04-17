All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Former Terrapin follows Kevin Willard to Villanova

Kevin Willard takes one from Maryland.

Trent Knoop

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

After leaving College Park, former Maryland men's basketball head coach Kevin Willard has been exploring the transfer portal and looking at his former players. He first landed his former Maryland commit, Chris Jeffrey, back in early April after Jeffrey re-opened his recruitment following Willard's departure.

Then on Thursday, Willard landed a former Terrapin via the portal. According to sources, 7-foot center Braden Pierce announced he was transferring to Villanova to play for Willard.

The Woodstock (GA) prospect played one year at Maryland. Coming off the bench, Pierce played in five games and averaged 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 7.2 minutes. He saw minutes in garbage time in the month of November but didn't touch the court after that.

Pierce wasn't ranked by the Composite coming out of high school. He was a three-star recruit per 247Sports.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland's freshman QB Malik Washington could be Week 1 starter

Maryland football loses offensive lineman who transferred into College Park

Maryland Basketball: Rodney Rice announces another in-person visit

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball