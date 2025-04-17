Maryland Basketball: Former Terrapin follows Kevin Willard to Villanova
After leaving College Park, former Maryland men's basketball head coach Kevin Willard has been exploring the transfer portal and looking at his former players. He first landed his former Maryland commit, Chris Jeffrey, back in early April after Jeffrey re-opened his recruitment following Willard's departure.
Then on Thursday, Willard landed a former Terrapin via the portal. According to sources, 7-foot center Braden Pierce announced he was transferring to Villanova to play for Willard.
The Woodstock (GA) prospect played one year at Maryland. Coming off the bench, Pierce played in five games and averaged 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 7.2 minutes. He saw minutes in garbage time in the month of November but didn't touch the court after that.
Pierce wasn't ranked by the Composite coming out of high school. He was a three-star recruit per 247Sports.
