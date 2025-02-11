All terrapins

Former Maryland basketball star will sign with LA Lakers

Chris Breiler

Maryland Basketball
Former Maryland basketball star Alex Len is set to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, per NBA insider -footer Shams Charania. The 7-footer intended to sign with the Pacers initially, but it now looks like he's off to LA after the Lakers rescinded the trade of Mark Williams. The former fifth-overall draft pick was dealt by the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade revolving around guard Marcus Smart.

Len appeared in 36 games for the Kings this year averaging 1.4 points per game. He began his career with the Phoenix Suns where he played five years. He has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, and the Toronto Raptors while making stops with both the Kings and Wizards during his career, with a career average of 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. After being the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, Len hasn't lived up to the billing. He had just one season in which he averaged over double digits, which occurred back in 2018 when he averaged 11.1 points for the Hawks.

Len's tenure with Maryland was marked by significant growth and flashes that hinted at his future professional potential. Standing at 7-foot-1, the Ukrainian center joined Maryland for the 2011-2012 season. His freshman year saw him average 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game over 22 appearances and 11 starts.

