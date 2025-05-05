Former Maryland Basketball star gets claimed off of waivers
After being waived by the Valkyries, former Maryland Terrapin star Shyanne Sellers had a short stay as a free agent. The Atlanta Dream announced on social media that they acquired Sellers. She will now compete with five to seven players to earn a spot on the Dream's roster -- there are two open spots left.
Sellers was selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft by Golden State with the 17th overall pick (second round). The Maryland standout was an AP All-American this past season for the Terrapins and Sellers averaged 14.4 points and 4.1 assists per game.
The Maryland standout has another chance to impress in the WNBA, and if her time at Maryland showed anything, she's going to impress.
