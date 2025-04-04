Former Maryland basketball star spurns Kevin Willard, chooses new destination
After starring for Maryland basketball this past season, Ja'Kobi Gillespie is heading back home. The Tennessee native has committed to the Volunteers, and the best part for Terrapin fans -- he spurned his former coach. Kevin Willard and Villanova gave Gillespie plenty to think about, but heading home for his senior season to play for one of the top teams in the SEC was too much in the end.
Gillespie started his career at Belmont where he played two seasons before transferring to College Park this past year. A starter on the 'Crab Five', Gillespie was one of the top guards in all of college basketball. This past season, he averaged 14.7 points and 4.8 assists, while shooting over 40% from deep.
The Vols fell in the Elite 8 and Rick Barnes will have his starting point guard for next season. As for Maryland, Buzz Wiliams has a roster to fill.
