All terrapins

Former Maryland basketball star captures league title, NCAA berth as coach

Trent Knoop

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Maryland men's basketball star, Duane Simpkins, is getting the job done on the hardwood once again -- in a different role. Simpkins is now coaching and leading American University as the head coach and the Eagles clinched themselves a berth into the NCAA Tournament after winning the Patriot League Tournament. American defeated Navy, 74-52, to get into the Big Dance.

Led by forward Matt Rogers, American had a terrific season under Simpkins going 22-12 this season.

Simpkins, a DeMatha Catholic graduate, played for Maryland from 1992-1996 under Hall of Fame coach Gary Williams. He was a three-year starter for the Terrapins, in which his best season came during his final season with Maryland, where Simpkins averaged 12.1 points and shot 45% from 3.

Simpkins is in his second year coaching American University. The Eagles went 16-16 last season in Simpkins first season as the head coach.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball