Former Maryland basketball star captures league title, NCAA berth as coach
Former Maryland men's basketball star, Duane Simpkins, is getting the job done on the hardwood once again -- in a different role. Simpkins is now coaching and leading American University as the head coach and the Eagles clinched themselves a berth into the NCAA Tournament after winning the Patriot League Tournament. American defeated Navy, 74-52, to get into the Big Dance.
Led by forward Matt Rogers, American had a terrific season under Simpkins going 22-12 this season.
Simpkins, a DeMatha Catholic graduate, played for Maryland from 1992-1996 under Hall of Fame coach Gary Williams. He was a three-year starter for the Terrapins, in which his best season came during his final season with Maryland, where Simpkins averaged 12.1 points and shot 45% from 3.
Simpkins is in his second year coaching American University. The Eagles went 16-16 last season in Simpkins first season as the head coach.
