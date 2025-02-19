Former Maryland basketball star signs NBA deal
According to a recent report, former Maryland basketball star, Jahmir Young, has signed an NBA deal. The Chicago Bulls are parting ways with forward Adama Sonoga and Young is filling his slot as a two-way player.
The newcomer, Young, is a 24-year-old point guard who has been playing well in the G League for the Grand Rapids Gold this season after going undrafted out of Maryland last June. He has scored 22.4 PPG on .476/.260/.783 shooting in 30 games for Denver’s NBAGL affiliate, while also contributing 7.3 APG, 4.5 RPG, and 2.0 SPG.
If Young officially signs today, he’ll be eligible to appear in up to 16 NBA games this season for the Bulls, a prorated portion of the full-season 50-game limit. That number would dip to 15 if the deal isn’t formally finalized until Thursday.
After playing three seasons at Charlotte, Young transferred to Maryland where he played his final two years. In two seasons with the Terrapins, Young averaged 18 points. 4.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while starring for Maryland. Young was one of the better G-League players and he will now hopefully get an opportunity with the Bulls.
