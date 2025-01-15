Is former Maryland superstar Len Bias the greatest "What if" in sports history?
Every Maryland Terrapins fan knows the fateful story of superstar forward Len Bias. Bias was the second overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft, joining a Boston Celtics team that was already talent laden and coming off of two NBA Championships in the previous five years. Bias was a first team All-American prior to entering the draft.
Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing in at 210-pounds, his game was Tracy McGrady-esque well before we knew that style of play existed. He could post up smaller players, drive past bigger players, and hit the mid-range shot as well. He was truly an offensive machine and a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. NBA scouts often compared him to the incomparable Michael Jordan, with some claiming that Bias would have challenged Jordan in the GOAT debate.
Sadly, everything about Bias will forever be conjecture, and he goes down in history as one of the greatest what-ifs ever. Two days after the Celtics traded Gerald Henderson and cash to the Seattle Supersonics in order to draft Bias, he had died of a cocaine overdose. The drug, which was prevalent at the time, caused him to suffer a cardiac arrhythmia and seizure. He was pronounced dead less than 72 hours after being drafted.
Bias's funeral was attended by over 11,000 people, and even the great Red Auerbach spoke about the talented young man. Red revealed that he had plotted on drafting Bias for over three years. Supreme talent, perhaps one that could have changed the trajectory of NBA and basketball, lost to an unfortunate set of circumstances. Perhaps the greatest what-if in sports history.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -