Former Maryland hoop star pays off mom's mortgage for her birthday
Angel Reese’s basketball journey began at Maryland, where she showcased her exceptional skills before transferring to LSU, where she would become a National Champion and a household name in the sports world. Her performance at LSU helped catapult her to stardom, making her one of the most recognized figures in women’s college basketball. Today, Reese is playing in the WNBA for the Chicago Sky, continuing to impress on the court and further solidifying her place as a superstar in the basketball world.
Throughout her career, Reese has been vocal about the disparities in pay between the WNBA and the NBA. While male players in the NBA earn significantly more, Reese, like many of her peers, has made a name for herself beyond the court. Thanks to her marketability and the massive following she built during her college years, Reese has been able to leverage her fame and generate additional income through sponsorships, endorsements, and various personal ventures. With her notoriety, she has created opportunities for herself to earn millions off the court, supplementing her WNBA salary and gaining financial freedom that many women’s athletes in the past could only dream of.
One of the most heartwarming examples of how Reese has used her newfound wealth involves an incredibly generous gift she recently gave to her mother. Reese decided to retire her mom and pay off her mortgage—an extraordinary gesture that showcases her gratitude for the woman who has been a constant source of support throughout her life. In a heartfelt tribute, Reese credited her mother with teaching her how to be a strong woman, set goals, and achieve those goals, lessons that not only guided Reese’s basketball career but also shaped her into the determined, successful person she is today.
This story is a powerful testament to the impact of strong parenting. It’s a reminder that behind every successful individual is often a parent who has made sacrifices and provided unwavering support to ensure their child’s success. In this case, Reese’s mother’s dedication to raising her daughter with strong values and discipline has come full circle—Reese is now in a position to take care of her mother, giving back the love and support she received growing up.
Angel Reese’s journey is not just one of athletic achievement, but also of personal growth and a deep appreciation for the sacrifices that enabled her to reach her dreams.
