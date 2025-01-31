All terrapins

Former Maryland hoop star pays off mom's mortgage for her birthday

Jerred Johnson

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Angel Reese’s basketball journey began at Maryland, where she showcased her exceptional skills before transferring to LSU, where she would become a National Champion and a household name in the sports world. Her performance at LSU helped catapult her to stardom, making her one of the most recognized figures in women’s college basketball. Today, Reese is playing in the WNBA for the Chicago Sky, continuing to impress on the court and further solidifying her place as a superstar in the basketball world.

Throughout her career, Reese has been vocal about the disparities in pay between the WNBA and the NBA. While male players in the NBA earn significantly more, Reese, like many of her peers, has made a name for herself beyond the court. Thanks to her marketability and the massive following she built during her college years, Reese has been able to leverage her fame and generate additional income through sponsorships, endorsements, and various personal ventures. With her notoriety, she has created opportunities for herself to earn millions off the court, supplementing her WNBA salary and gaining financial freedom that many women’s athletes in the past could only dream of.

One of the most heartwarming examples of how Reese has used her newfound wealth involves an incredibly generous gift she recently gave to her mother. Reese decided to retire her mom and pay off her mortgage—an extraordinary gesture that showcases her gratitude for the woman who has been a constant source of support throughout her life. In a heartfelt tribute, Reese credited her mother with teaching her how to be a strong woman, set goals, and achieve those goals, lessons that not only guided Reese’s basketball career but also shaped her into the determined, successful person she is today.

This story is a powerful testament to the impact of strong parenting. It’s a reminder that behind every successful individual is often a parent who has made sacrifices and provided unwavering support to ensure their child’s success. In this case, Reese’s mother’s dedication to raising her daughter with strong values and discipline has come full circle—Reese is now in a position to take care of her mother, giving back the love and support she received growing up.

Angel Reese
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a shot against the Vinyl in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Angel Reese’s journey is not just one of athletic achievement, but also of personal growth and a deep appreciation for the sacrifices that enabled her to reach her dreams.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration

Home/Basketball