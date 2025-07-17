Former Terp Jahmir Young sets Bulls Summer League scoring record
Former Terp Jahmir Young is absolutely shining in the NBA Summer League with the Chicago Bulls. He put up a performance for the ages last night, dropping 37 points in a win against the Milwaukee Bucks. That’s not just a good Summer League score – it’s the highest point total by any player in the entire league so far this year.
What makes this even more impressive is how efficiently he scored. Young went 12-for-17 from the field, a blistering 6-for-7 from three-point range, and even 7-for-9 at the free throw line. He didn’t just score, he controlled the game, adding 3 assists and 2 steals to his stat line. And, he was a +21, assisting the Bulls in outscoring the Bucks by 21 points while he was on the court.
This performance also landed him in the Chicago Bulls Summer League record books. It’s fantastic to see a former Terp thriving at the next level, and Young is clearly making a strong case for himself as he battles for a spot on the Bulls’ regular season roster. Keep an eye on this guy – Jahmir Young is proving he can play with the best.
