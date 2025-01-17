How Maryland's disappointing loss to Northwestern affected NET rankings
The Terrapins basketball team went to Northwestern Thursday night with high hopes of getting above .500 in Big Ten Conference play. Instead, they experienced their first overtime game of the season, and the outcome was not in their favor. The Terps were sunk by a baseline jumper from an inbounds play with mere seconds left in overtime. The game was sloppy on both sides and it appeared neither team was going to be able to overcome their own mistakes and close out the conference win.
Oftentimes, that is where home court advantage takes effect and that appeared to be the case on Thursday night. The Terps were rising in the NET ratings for the last few weeks, but this setback cost them a bit.
Playing on the road in the Big Ten is a notoriously difficult event. Winning on the road in the Big Ten is even more of a tall task. Rankings, overall record, and projections only matter so much in a conference this deep. As evidence, look no further than Michigan's Thursday night loss to last place Minnesota - in overtime, on the road.
Maryland will obviously learn from this loss and move forward with their season. Close games, whether it's a win or a loss, always help build a teams character and fortitude. These are the tough lessons that can help propel a deep run in the NCAA Tournament in March.
