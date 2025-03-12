HOW TO WATCH: 2025 Big Ten Tournament kicks off today

All terrapins

The 2025 Big Ten Tournament is set to kick off today, with three games on the schedule.

Chris Breiler

March Madness is in the air, and college basketball fans are gearing up to watch their favorite teams compete in the conference tournament. For the folks in Big Ten country, the first round of the 2025 conference tournament is set to kick off this afternoon in Indy, with three matchups on the schedule.

Here's how to catch all of the action on Wednesday for the first round of the tournament:

Game 1: No. 13 Northwestern vs. No. 12 Minnesota

  • Time: 3:30 pm ET
  • Channel: Peacock
  • Winner to face No. 5 Wisconsin

Game 2: No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 10 Ohio State

  • Time: 25 minutes after Game 1
  • Channel: Peacock
  • Winner to face No. 7 Illinois

Game 3: No. 14 USC vs. No. 11 Rutgers

  • Time: 25 minutes after Game 2
  • Channel: Peacock
  • Winner to face No. 6 Purdue
Big Ten Tournament bracket
Big Ten Tournament bracket / Big Ten

