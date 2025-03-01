All terrapins

HOW TO WATCH: No. 16 Maryland at Penn State

The Maryland Terrapins return the the hardwood this afternoon for a road matchup against Penn State.

Chris Breiler

The Maryland Terrapins are back in action this afternoon, heading to Happy Valley for a road matchup against Penn State. The Terps enter the matchup as a 4.5 point favorite according to DraftKings, and looking for their first road win over Penn State since 2015.

Maryland holds a 17-15 overall record against Penn State all-time, including an impressive 11-2 record at home. But away from College Park, things have been considerably more difficult for the Terrapins - as they hold just a 2-12 record against the Nittany Lions. The last road win for the Terrapins in this rivalry came on Feb. 14, 2015 by a score of 76-73.

Here's how to watch:

  • Who: No. 16 Maryland at Penn State
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, PA
  • When: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)

