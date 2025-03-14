HOW TO WATCH: No. 2 Maryland vs No. 7 Illinois
The Maryland Terrapins return to the court tonight for a Big Ten Tournament matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini.
The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins return to the court tonight, facing No. 7 seed Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal.
Maryland and Illinois last met back on January 23rd in Champaign, where the Terps cruised to a dominant 91-70 road victory. But the Fighting Illini are coming off of an impressive 106-94 win over Iowa on Thursday night, leading to what should be a great battle between two solid Big Ten programs.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 7 Illinois
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
- When: Friday, March 14th at 6:30 pm ET
- TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)
