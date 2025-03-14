All terrapins

HOW TO WATCH: No. 2 Maryland vs No. 7 Illinois

The Maryland Terrapins return to the court tonight for a Big Ten Tournament matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Chris Breiler

Maryland's Derik Queen goes up for the dunk against No. 17 Illinois
Maryland's Derik Queen goes up for the dunk against No. 17 Illinois / Maryland Basketball
In this story:

The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins return to the court tonight, facing No. 7 seed Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal.

Maryland Basketball
Maryland's Derik Queen goes up for the dunk against No. 17 Illinois / Maryland Basketball

Maryland and Illinois last met back on January 23rd in Champaign, where the Terps cruised to a dominant 91-70 road victory. But the Fighting Illini are coming off of an impressive 106-94 win over Iowa on Thursday night, leading to what should be a great battle between two solid Big Ten programs.

Here's how to watch:

  • Who: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 7 Illinois
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
  • When: Friday, March 14th at 6:30 pm ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball