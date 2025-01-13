How to watch: Maryland men's basketball vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
The Maryland Terrapins (12-4) return to the Xfinity Center tonight to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-8). While Maryland is looking to continue to build on the momentum created following a big win over No. 22 UCLA back on Friday, Minnesota is still searching for its first win in conference play.
Although Minnesota won the last meeting between the two programs back on Jan. 7 by a score of 65-62, the Terrapins have been absolutely dominant when facing the Golden Gophers - having won 11 of the last 10 meetings and boasting an all-time record of 16-3. As of now, Maryland is currently a 15-point favorite in tonight's matchup, and a win would keep the Terrapins moving in the right direction within the conference.
Through 16 games, Maryland is led by freshman center Derik Queen, who's averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game. Senior forward Julian Reese leads the team in rebounds (8.8) and blocks (1.2) per game, while junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie leads the team in assists (4.1) and steals (1.7) per game.
Here's how to catch tonight's action:
When: Monday, Jan. 13, 6:30 pm ET
Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.)
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -