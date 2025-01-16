How to watch Maryland's road matchup against Northwestern
The Maryland Terrapins return to the hardwood tonight for a road matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Terps entre the matchup as a 1-point favorite, but everything has been trending in the right directly as of late. When it comes to offensive and defensive efficiency, the Terrapins are one of just 12 teams in the country that rank within the top 30 in both categories - putting Maryland among some of the elite programs this season. Additionally, the Terps are the No. 1 team in the country when it comes to 10-0 or more scoring runs, having done it 22 times through 17 games.
When you put all of it together, you've got to like Maryland's chances of securing another road victory in conference play and extending its winning streak to three games.
Here's how you can watch:
- LOCATION: Welsh-Ryan Arena (Northwestern)
- DATE: Thursday, Jan. 16
- TIME: 9:00 pm ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
Entering tonight's matchup, Maryland is currently in eighth place within the Big Ten standings.
- Michigan State - 15-2 (6-0)
- Michigan - 13-3 (5-0)
- Purdue - 14-4 (6-1)
- Illinois - 13-4 (5-2)
- Oregon - 15-2 (4-2)
- Wisconsin - 14-3 (4-2)
- Indiana - 13-5 (4-3)
- Maryland - 13-4 (3-3)
- Iowa - 12-5 (3-3)
- USC - 11-6 (3-3)
- Nebraska - 12-4 (2-3)
- UCLA - 11-6 (2-4)
- Ohio State - 10-7 (2-4)
- Rutgers - 9-8 (2-4)
- Penn State - 12-6 (2-5)
- Northwestern - 10-6 (1-4)
- Washington - 10-8 (1-6)
- Minnesota - 8-9 (0-6)
